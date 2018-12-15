Fresno State Vs. Arizona State Live Stream: Watch Las Vegas Bowl Online

Who’s ready to go bowling?
College football’s postseason kicks off Saturday with five games, but one in particular promises to be a fun affair: the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.
The No. 21 ranked Fresno State Bulldogs will head into Sin City fresh off a Mountain West title to face Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona State had a successful first year under Edwards, but they’ll face a tough test in Sin City. Jeff Tedford’s Bulldogs boast one of the nation’s staunchest defenses and quarterback Marcus McMaryion rarely makes mistakes. The Sun Devils also will be without star receiver N’Keal Harry, who is sitting out to prepare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Here’s how you can watch Fresno State vs. Arizona State online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP