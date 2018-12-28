Get Your First Look At Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask’s Winter Classic Mask

Fashion watch for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic is officially underway.

The New Year’s Day meeting between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium is less than a week away, and B’s goalie Tuukka Rask used Friday’s practice as a chance to start breaking in the mask he’ll wear for the outdoor game.

Unsurprisingly, the goalie’s mask will have an Irish theme, as he’s apparently sporting a leprechaun atop his mask.

Rask, as you might recall, went New England Patriots-heavy with his bucket for the 2016 Winter Classic held at Gillette Stadium. Rask’s 2016 mask featured the likes of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski while also giving a nod to the Bruins’ past with a shot of the old Boston Garden.

It’s unknown at this point whether Rask will even get to wear his mask in the game next week, as he’s been splitting time between the pipes with Jaroslav Halak.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images