Giants Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The New York Giants have nothing to play for Sunday, but the Indianapolis Cots are a different story.

The Colts need a win to keep pack with the Baltimore Ravens for the second AFC Wild Card spot. The Giants, of course, are living out the final days of a miserable season.

These two teams will square off Sunday in what should be an entertaining matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Colts:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

