Giants Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

How will the New York Giants fare without Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday?

The Giants will travel to Washington on Sunday to take on the Washington Redskins. Both teams enter Week 14 pretty beat up with the Giants lacking the services of Odell Beckham Jr., and the Redskins forced to start Mark Sanchez at quarterback with Alex Smith and Colt McCoy both suffering season-ending injuries.

Before the Redskins lost Smith for the season, they sat at the top of the NFC East. Since his devastating injury, Washington has sputtered losing three straight games and their top spot in the division. If they want any chance of making the postseason, Sanchez is going to have to earn his first victory since 2016.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

