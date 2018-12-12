Bruins’ Giveaways In Defensive Zone Lead To Coyotes Second Goal

The Boston Bruins fell behind by two in the first period of their tilt with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

After Nick Schmaltz opened the scoring, Nick Cousins added another. On the Cousins goal, the Bruins had two opportunities to clear their defensive zone, but on both occasions they gave the puck away, allowing Arizona to continue applying pressure.

On the Cousins goal, the Bruins had two opportunities to clear their defensive zone, but on both occasions they gave the puck away, allowing Arizona to continue applying pressure.

