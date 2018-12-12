Goalies Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill To See Increased Action With Antti Raanta Out

The Arizona Coyotes are in a tough spot between the pipes.

Goaltender Antti Rannta is out, likely for the season, with a lower-body injury, meaning the ‘Yotes will be leaning on Darcy Kuemper and Adin Hill for the foreseeable future. For good measure, they picked up Calvin Pickard from the waiver wire.

Kuemper will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, and prior to the game NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson discussed Arizona’s netminding situation.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images