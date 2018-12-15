Gonzaga Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels will square off Saturday in what could be a preview of what we see in March.

Gonzaga is coming off of a loss against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers, but have been impressive throughout the young season. The Bulldogs have a few victories over notable opponents, including over then top-ranked and current No. 3 Duke Blue Devils.

UNC also has been solid out the gate but already has suffered two losses at the hands of the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Here’s how and when to watch UNC vs. Gonzaga:

Start Time: Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports