Hawaii Pacific, TCU Cancel Basketball Game After Player’s Death

A college basketball game between Hawaii Pacific and TCU was canceled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game last week.

The teams were scheduled to play in Honolulu Friday night, but chose to cancel the contest after Emil Isovic, a 21-year old guard for Hawaii Pacific, died at the hospital Wednesday.

Isovic, a native of Sweden, collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

“Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawaii Pacific and the basketball team at this time,” TCU officials wrote in a statement Thursday night.

“We all mourn the loss of Emil, who was both a gifted athlete and a wonderful friend,” Hawaii Pacific athletic director Sam Moku wrote in a letter to students Wednesday night. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Nedzad and Sanela, his brother Dino, and everyone who knew and loved him.”

