Here’s What Kareem Hunt Had To Say After Being Released By The Chiefs

Kareem Hunt has broken his silence.
The Kansas City Chiefs released the star running back Friday night after TMZ released a video showing the 23-year-old shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. Shortly after being released, Hunt shared the following statement with ESPN:
And here’s the Chiefs’ official statement:
The Chiefs and the NFL began investigating the Hunt situation shortly after it happened in February. Both claim the Cleveland Police Department denied requests to see the now-infamous video.
Whether you believe the NFL — which, of course, has a spotty track record with its handling of domestic violence allegations — is up to you.
