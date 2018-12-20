Here’s What Tedy Bruschi Remembers Most About Super Bowl XLII Loss To Giants

New England Patriots fans would like to forget what happened in Super Bowl XLII, but imagine how the players must feel.

That infamous 2007 team went undefeated up until the Super Bowl, when they were stunned by the New York Giants 17-14.

While there’s plenty of memories surrounding the game, what stands out the most? During an appearance on “The Michael Holley” podcast, Tedy Bruschi shared the memory that sticks out above all the others.

“When I think of that game, I think of that last drive of Eli Manning,” Bruschi said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I remember the 4th-and-1 to (Brandon) Jacobs and Madison Hedgecock was the fullback. I was in there, and I took on Hedgecock and we had a great collision. Jacobs was still able to get the first down by this much. I think, man, maybe if I made a call to (Richard) Seymour, like I ripped him from the backside. Maybe if I jumped over Hedgecock and took the ball from Jacobs and punched at it. I always think of those types of changes I could’ve made. How I could’ve maybe stopped that fourth-down rush, because then the drive would’ve been over. That’s what as players you individually think of.”

While you can’t blame Bruschi for that feeling after coming up short, a collective meltdown from New England resulted in the loss, not just a few specific plays.

