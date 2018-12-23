Hornets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column after losing three straight games, including tough losses against the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, when the the Charlotte Hornets pay a visit to TD Garden on Sunday.

The C’s are hoping a team meeting they held after the loss to the Bucks will right the ship against a Charlotte team that has won two straight and three of its last five.

The Hornets are just two games behind Boston for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s how you can watch Hornets Vs. Celtics online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images