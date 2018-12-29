Humboldt Broncos ‘Part Ways’ With Coach In First Season After Crash

It’s been a tough year for the Humboldt Broncos and it got a little tougher Friday.

Just six months after he was hired, coach Nathan Oystrick and the team have decided to ‘part ways’, CBC reported Friday night.

Oystrick was hired in July, just three months after 16 members of the junior hockey team of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, including coach Darcy Haugan, were killed when the team’s bus was hit by a semi-truck while the team was en route to a playoff game April 6.

Oystrick, who was among 50 applicants for the coaching job, took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.

I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos. Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could and am proud of their performance, and mine, this season.

I will issue a proper statement shortly. — Nathan Oystrick (@Oystie74) December 28, 2018

“The Broncos wish to thank Nathan for his work with the organization and wish him the very best in all his future endeavors,” the team said in the statement, via CBC.

The Broncos promoted 39-year-old assistant coach Scott Barney to interim coach.

The Broncos are fourth in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with a record of 21-13-2-1.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images