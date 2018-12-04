Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Trolls Internet With Drone Injury Tweet

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is well-known amongst baseball fans for his bloody finger during Game 3 of the 2016 American League Championship Series. His finger could be seen profusely bleeding and it later was learned he cut his finger open on his drone and tried to fix the wound himself.

No one seemed to have forgotten that moment, and Bauer made sure of that Monday.

The Major League Baseball offseason sometimes can have slow spells to it, and the pitcher saw his opportunity to capitalize and give the media something to talk about when he sent out this tweet Monday afternoon:

Welp…got my finger stuck in a drone blade again. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 3, 2018

Bauer has been linked to trade rumors this offseason so, as expected, the world of Twitter had plenty of jokes, criticism and questions pertaining to the “injury.” But it turns out it all was just a joke as Bauer tweeted a picture of him shortly thereafter holding his drone and flipping off the camera.

You can see the NSFW image here.

After sending that same image as a reply to some of the haters, Bauer told one Twitter user the joke was “all part of the plan.”

All part of the plan. Just wanted to spam reply my pic to all the comedians out there still thinking drone jokes are funny lol it’s working — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 3, 2018

Who knows, maybe his trade value now will increase a bit knowing he is, in fact, uninjured.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images