Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette’s Fight With Fan Fueled By Racial Slur After Loss

It was a tough Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars that only got worse after the team dropped its ninth game of the season.

Following the 30-9 loss at home to the Tennessee Titans, a video surfaced from TMZ of Jags running back Leonard Fournette yelling at a fan. The video shows Fournette challenging the fan in a verbal altercation, but we now may have some insight as to why the running back was so heated.

Fellow running back T.J. Yeldon told reporters that multiple fans were yelling racial slurs toward him and his teammate. And it wasn’t just a one-time thing during the game.

“Did I hear it? Yeah,” Yeldon said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “All the running backs and people on the offensive side were hearing the exchange. They were heckling at us all game, at him and all of us all game.

“All night. All night. All day they was calling us racial slurs, all game.”

Fournette returned to the field Sunday after serving a one-game suspension for getting into a fight with Buffalo Bills’ Shaq Lawson. He declined to comment on the matter.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images