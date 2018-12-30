Jaguars Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Houston Texans already have clinched a playoff spot, but they could do themselves a few favors with a win Sunday afternoon.

Sitting at 10-5 entering their regular season finale, the Texans can winthe AFC South with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, if they win and the New England Patriots lose, Houston will claim the second seed and a first-round bye.

But if they fall, either the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts will win the division, and the Texans will be playing in the Wild Card round on the road.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images