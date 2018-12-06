Jaguars Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Online

The Tennessee Titans still have a shot at making the playoffs, but a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday would be devastating.

Things are heating up in the AFC, and the Titans need all the help they can get. The Baltimore Ravens (7-5) currently hold the second Wild Card spot, but there are four teams, including the Titans, ready to pounce with a record of 6-6.

Both teams are coming off of victories in Week 13, with the Titans defeating the New York Jets 26-22, and the Jags vanquishing the Indianapolis Colts 6-0.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Titans:

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images