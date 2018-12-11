Jake DeBrusk Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest On Bruins Winger

The 2018-19 Boston Bruins are no stranger to injuries, so in some respects it was business as usual when Jake DeBrusk went down.

DeBrusk will miss his third straight game with an upper-body injury Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Arizona Coyotes. He took a puck to the head in a game Nov. 26, and despite playing four game afterwards, he had not been feeling well, leading him to take some time off.

Although specific details remain murky, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shed some light on the 22-year-old’s status after Tuesday’s morning skate.

“Probably have a good idea coming out of that where he’s at,” Cassidy said via Bruins.com after noting DeBrusk was visiting specialists Tuesday. “Clearly, he’s not playing tonight. Day-to-day from there. If he gets diagnosed (with a concussion) in any way shape or form, then he’ll go into that protocol, probably have a better timeline. As we’ve seen in the past, some of those come around quicker than others so it’s probably better not to speculate.”

The second line that usually features DeBrusk, David Krejci and a rotating second winger will have a different look with Krejci skating on the first line and DeBrusk sidelined. Joakim Nordstrom, Colby Cave and David Backes are expected to skate as the second unit against the Coyotes.

