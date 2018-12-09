Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Gets Scoring Started For Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins struck first against their division rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Boston and Toronto were playing 4-on-4 when the Leafs turned the puck over. David Pastrnak fed the puck to Jakob Forsbaka Karlsson, who then shot it but initially was denied by Frederik Andersen. JFK stayed with it and was able to score short side on the second attempt to give the B’s a 1-0 lead.

To see his goal and hear NESN’s Andy Brickley’s breakdown, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images