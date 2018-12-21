Jaroslav Halak Robs Ducks’ Brandon Montour With Stellar Glove Save

Just when it seemed like the Anaheim Ducks were going to shift the momentum Thursday night, Jaroslav Halak had other plans.

With the Boston Bruins leading 1-0 in the back end of the second period, Brandon Montour appeared well on his way to knotting the score with the Ducks on the power play. That was until Halak slid post-to-post to rob the Anaheim defenseman and keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

Halak’s strong night continued from there, as the netminder ultimately notched 24 saves in the Bruins’ 3-1 win at TD Garden.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports