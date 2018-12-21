Jason Varitek’s Wife Sets Twitter Ablaze With Cryptic Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Tweet

It’s hot stove season in Major League Baseball, meaning it doesn’t take much to get fans riled up.

Hopes of star players signing with their preferred teams usually leaves folks getting worked up over even the slightest of things, and that was the case Thursday night. Catherine Varitek, the wife of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, took to Twitter with a little comment about the Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry.

Safe to say the Red Sox vs Yankees rivalry just go a bit more fun! 😎 — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) December 20, 2018

Hmm…

This could mean any number of things. Of course, it could just be nothing, and we’re all overreacting.

Conversely, Manny Machado — arguably one of the most disliked current players by Boston fans — had a free-agent visit with the Yankees on Wednesday (the Red Sox reportedly were one of Machado’s original interests too). Meanwhile, the Red Sox have been linked to David Robertson, a late-inning arm that has spent much of his career with the Yankees.

Whatever the case may be, it didn’t stop people on Twitter from flipping out.

WHAT DO YOU KNOW — Red Sox Dugout (@redsox_dugout) December 21, 2018

Then, someone finally cracked the case.

odd analysis of the Anibal to the Nats deal. — Dean Padre Simmer (@mojodean) December 21, 2018

Nothing like a mysterious tweet to liven up a Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images