Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Guard ‘Good To Go’ For Game Against Knicks

Boston Celtics fans should expect to see Jaylen Brown on the TD Garden court Thursday night.

Brown has missed his team’s last three games while nursing a back bruise suffered Nov. 24 against the Dallas Mavericks. But Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” and said the young guard is “good to go” for Thursday’s clash against New York.

Hear Stevens give an update on Brown in the video below:

Brad Stevens gave a positive update on Jaylen Brown today on @985TheSportsHub: pic.twitter.com/CXQmd58g09 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2018

And here’s a clip of Brown during Wednesday’s Celtics practice:

Looks good to us.

Brown is having a down season, and many wonder whether he’ll regain his spot in the starting lineup once he returns. Boston is 3-0 in his absence, and Marcus Smart has brought welcome grit and chemistry to the starting five with Brown out of the fold.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images