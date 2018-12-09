Jets Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

Whose going to finish last in the AFC East this season? We could find out Sunday as the New York Jets take on Buffalo Bills.

The Jets and Bills currently sit at the bottom of the division, and it is extremely unlikely either will be playing in the postseason this season. Although this game won’t have any particular playoff implications, this matchup could be important fantasy-wise.

With Week 14 among us, so to are fantasy football playoffs (in most leagues), and therefore each game is important. A big game from the likes of LeSean McCoy or Isaiah Crowell could help bring you to the promised land.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets-Bills:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images