Jets Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

A win and the New England Patriots get a little break.

The Pats currently own the AFC’s second seed, and all they need is a victory Sunday to secure a first-round bye. They have a pretty favorable matchup to accomplish that, as they’ll play host to the New York Jets in the regular season finale.

In the AFC East rivals’ matchup earlier this season, New England beat the 4-11 Jets 27-13.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images