John Gibson Putting Together Vezina-Caliber Season In Ducks’ Net

The Anaheim Ducks have one of the best one-two goalie combinations in the NHL with John Gibson and Ryan Miller.

But with his recent stretch, Gibson has catapulted himself into the early conversation Vezina Trophy.

The 25-year old is 4-0 with a 2.11 goals against average and a .933 save percentage in his last four starts. He ranks tenth in the league in goals against average on the season at 2.52 and is fourth in save percentage at .927 with a 15-9-4 record.

To see more about Gibson’s stellar recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images