The Boston Bruins’ defense came up big during the first period of Saturday’s matinee against the Nashville Predators.

Preds’ Zac Rinaldo chipped the puck by John Moore, who was able to push him into the boards and Steven Kampfer was able to get the puck out of the zone and create a scoring opportunity for the B’s at TD Garden.

To see the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images