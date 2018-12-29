John Wall Injury: Wizards Star Reportedly Considering Season-Ending Surgery

Things just went from bad to worse for the Washington Wizards.

Star point guard John Wall is ‘planning to undergo season-ending surgery’ to repair bone spurs in his left heel, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing league sources. Once a timetable is set for surgery, the 28-year-old could miss six months, according to ESPN’s report.

The injury has plagued Wall for over a year.

“Wall was trying to play through the injury but it was getting worse, sources said,” Windhorst and Wojnarowski wrote. “And opting to have the surgery now now should allow him to return healthy for the start of next season.”

Despite the injury, Wall still has performed at an All-Star level at times, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game this season.

The Wizards, however, have dropped nine of their last 11, including a 101-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night sans Wall. Tomas Satoransky started at point guard. Washington (13-23) sits 4.5 games behind the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Should Wall in fact head for surgery, this will be the second consecutive season where he has missed significant time. Last campaign he missed 41 games, mostly due to surgery on his left knee. He signed a 4-year, $170-million extension with the Wizards in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images