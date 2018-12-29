Jon Jones Shares Gross, NSFW Death Threat He Received Ahead Of UFC 232

Twitter can be a dark, horrible place — something Jon Jones knows all too well.

Ahead of his UFC 232 fight with Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday, Jones shared a crude, ridiculous death threat he received on Twitter. FBIweGOTem, the Twitter user who made the threat, wrote “sorry wrong person” in a follow-up message.

You can view the threat below, but be warned: It contains highly NSFW language.

Oh, it's the first death threat of the season! #ufc232 pic.twitter.com/GuXnPToSAp — Jon Jones (@jonjones) December 28, 2018

There’s not much else that can be said about something that stupid.

Jones will be making his highly anticipated UFC return in a light heavyweight title fight with Gustafsson. Daniel Cormier, who previously held both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts, voluntarily relinquished the light heavyweight title Friday night. Jones is the former light heavyweight champion, while Gustafsson is a two-time challenger.

The Jones-Gustafsson fight was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after Jones tested positive for a substance banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. UFC president Dana White has insisted Jones did nothing wrong.

