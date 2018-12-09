Jonny Gomes Perfectly Sums Up Friendship With Mike Napoli In Instagram Tribute

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more likable person in the game of baseball than Mike Napoli.

Napoli made four pit stops over the course of his 12-year Major League Baseball career, and it took seemingly no time for each fan base to fall in love with the right-handed slugger.

It was no different in Boston, where Napoli was welcomed with open arms in 2013. The bond between Napoli and the city reached new heights that season when the Red Sox capped off a magical campaign with a World Series title.

The 2013 Sox rode the “Bearded Brothers” mantra all the way to a championship, with Napoli and Jonny Gomes effectively serving as the facial hair captains. So when Napoli officially decided to hang up his cleats Saturday, Gomes made sure to shout out his former teammate via Instagram.

“My Main Main Man, My Ace In The Hole, My Brother.. Baseball brought us together and that 2013 Ring will keep us together forever!! Congrats on a hell of a career!!! @mikenapoli25 @redsox,” Gomes’ caption read.

Well said, Jonny. Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports