Jose Canseco Eyes Chief Of Staff Job, Lobbies Donald Trump With This Perk

Jose Canseco is targeting another moon-shot.

The former Major League Baseball superstar asked Donald Trump on Wednesday night to hire him as the White House chief of staff. Canseco issued his request for consideration directly to the president via Twitter, teasing a secret reorganization plan and offering him daily workout sessions.

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

John Kelly currently serves as Trump’s chief of staff but he’ll be leaving his role at the end of the year. The search for Kelly’s replacement is one of the most closely-watched topics in the Washington, D.C.

Nick Ayers was believed to be the favorite to replace Kelly but he turned down the job, opting to continue in his role as vice presidential chief of staff, instead.

Perhaps that opens the door for a wild-card like Canseco, who played 17 MLB seasons for seven teams between 1985 and 2001, to shake up things at the White House. Here’s hoping that doesn’t actually happen.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images