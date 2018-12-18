Jose Mourinho Roasted By Pizza Hut On Twitter After Manchester United Firing

Jose Mourinho has learned the hard way no one out-trolls the Hut.
Pizza Hut roasted the famed soccer manager Tuesday via Twitter just hours after Manchester United fired him amid a dismal third season in charge. The pizza chain tweeted at the Premier League club, sarcastically claiming Mourinho had applied for a position.
Pizza Hut’s Tweet has gone viral, delighting Manchester United’s and rival teams’ fans, who are happy to see him go.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba tweeted, then quickly deleted, this message shortly after Mourinho’s dismissal. Pogba also sent the same message to his 30 million Instagram followers before deleting it on that social network.
Pogba and Mourinho have feuded throughout 2018, and many refuse to believe the midfielder’s social-media activity is a simple mistake.
Mourinho relishes playing the role of a villain, so it’s only natural to expect an outpouring of schadenfreude when he stumbles.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
