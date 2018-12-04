Josh Gordon ‘Humbled’ To Catch Historic TD Pass From GOAT Tom Brady

Josh Gordon has been the milestone man for Tom Brady this season.

In October, the New England Patriots wide receiver caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brady in the Pats’ 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The touchdown pass just so happened to be the 500th regular-season touchdown of Brady’s illustrious career.

At the time, Gordon said he hoped to be a part of more milestones for Brady. His wish came true Sunday afternoon.

During the third quarter of New England’s 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium, Gordon caught a pass from Brady, broke a few tackles and raced to the end zone for a 24-yard score. The touchdown was the 579th touchdown of TB12’s career, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most career regular season and postseason touchdown passes.

Gordon was unaware of the milestone when he crossed the goal line, but remains “humbled” to play with the Patriots quarterback.

“I did not know that stat line, but it must be fate, I guess,” Gordon said, via NESN’s Doug Kyed. “I won’t say coincidence, but it’s great to be on the receiving end of it. (I am) extremely humbled to come out here every Sunday and get a chance to play, let alone with Tom Brady, the greatest to ever do it. So, to be a part of history with him? I can’t really even put the words to describe what that means to me. But, it’s just great to have the opportunity.”

The 27-year-old has been extremely consistent so far for the Patriots and will continue to be a go-to target for Brady as the playoffs approach.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images