Josh Gordon Posts, Quickly Deletes Bizarre Animated Instagram Video

Josh Gordon made a brief appearance on social media Friday night.

In his first post since announcing he was stepping away from football to battle mental illness and his indefinite suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy, the wide receiver posted a new installment to his animated Instagram video series “#FlashFridays.”

The post was deleted soon after.

The video showed an animated Gordon, following tracks in the desert. The tracks led to a turtle that had been turned over onto its shell. Gordon approached the turtle and flipped it back over. The turtle then illuminated and shot a beam of light into the sky. A door then appeared in front of Gordon. He turned the knob, opened the door and then disappeared. The video ended with a “to be continued.”

Gordon has a long journey ahead of him in combating his mental health issues, especially if he hopes to one day return to the NFL. Many New England Patriots players expressed their support for Gordon in his personal life, though it’s unclear if the team would welcome the 27-year old who caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns back if he were to be cleared by the league.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images