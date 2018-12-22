Julian Edelman Honors Josh Gordon In This Subtle, Yet Effective Way

It’s safe to say New England Patriots players already miss Josh Gordon.

Since Gordon landed back on the commissioner’s exempt list Thursday, members of the Patriots have been vocal in their support of the troubled wideout. Some have been more transparent than others, but the common thread is that everyone hopes Gordon gets the help he needs.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram on Friday to send a message to Gordon, who might never play in the NFL again. Receiver Julian Edelman also used social media to honor “Flash,” but in a much more subtle way.

Check out this tweet from NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

New Twitter picture for Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/T2X4ZnuyFJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 22, 2018

Good stuff.

The Patriots will begin life without Gordon on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills. New England can clinch a 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win or a Miami Dolphins loss.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images