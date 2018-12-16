Julian Edelman Honors Synagogue Shooting Victims With Cleats, Heartfelt Post

Julian Edelman’s support for victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continued Sunday in touching fashion.

For his team’s Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots will receiver will rock special cleats to honor the 11 people where gunned down Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue. Edelman, whose father is Jewish, has been vocal in his support of the community ever since the tragedy took play.

He shared a photo of the cleats in this heartfelt tweet:

In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate Joyce Feinberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger 🎨 @MACHE275 🙏 @CJPBoston 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018

Edelman isn’t the only Patriot who has the victims in his heart, however.

Team owner Robert Kraft, who grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family, reportedly flew to Pittsburgh on Saturday to visit Tree of Life, and even participated in a service.

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew in to Pittsburgh early yesterday to visit the Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman massacred 11 people. He then attended services at Rodef Shalom, and when invited to speak by the rabbi, he did. I’m told he even spoke partly in Hebrew. #bridges — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 16, 2018

Now that’s leadership.

