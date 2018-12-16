Julian Edelman Honors Synagogue Shooting Victims With Cleats, Heartfelt Post

Julian Edelman’s support for victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continued Sunday in touching fashion.
For his team’s Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots will receiver will rock special cleats to honor the 11 people where gunned down Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue. Edelman, whose father is Jewish, has been vocal in his support of the community ever since the tragedy took play.
He shared a photo of the cleats in this heartfelt tweet:
Edelman isn’t the only Patriot who has the victims in his heart, however.
Team owner Robert Kraft, who grew up in an Orthodox Jewish family, reportedly flew to Pittsburgh on Saturday to visit Tree of Life, and even participated in a service.
Now that’s leadership.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
