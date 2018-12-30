Julian Edelman Shares Simple Message On Twitter After Patriots Beat Jets

The Patriots’ *real* season is about to begin.

After beating the New York Jets 38-3 in the regular season finale, New England now has its eyes set on the postseason. They’ll get a little bit of time to catch their breath, as Sunday’s win secured a first-round bye.

Pats wide receiver Julian Edelman took to Twitter after the game to share a pretty simple message. Accompanied with a picture of him carrying the ball, the wide receiver posted the caption, “Forward. #OnToJanuary”

(You can view the tweet here.)

At 11-5, this hasn’t been the most wildly successful Patriots season. But as they’ve proven time and time again, they sure know how to flip the switch and turn things on during the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images