Kareem Hunt On Cowboys’ Radar? Jerry Jones ‘Keeping A Very Close Eye’

Jerry Jones is all about forgiveness — if you can run the football.

The Dallas Cowboys owner, who famously stuck by Ekeziel Elliott through a domestic violence accusation last year, might be willing to take another chance on a gifted, if controversial, running back. At the very least, he’s watching closely.

“Yes, keeping a very close eye, and have a very keen interest in how this plays out,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per radio show host Roy White III. “It’s a challenging area of what we’re about. … Everyone has zero tolerance for domestic abuse.”

To be clear, Jones didn’t say the Cowboys are interested in acquiring Hunt, who cleared waivers Monday and is now eligible to be signed by any team as a free agent. But whatever Jones considers “zero tolerance” obviously is different than what the rest of the league deems “zero tolerance,” as he went out and added Greg Hardy in 2015 coming off a suspension for a domestic abuse incident.

Hunt remains unlikely to be signed, however, as he deals with the fallout of his attack against a woman in an Ohio hotel in February. After TMZ on Friday released video of the incident, Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs and no teams placed waiver claims on him.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images