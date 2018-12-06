Kareem Hunt Removed From ‘Madden NFL 19’ After Release By Chiefs

Kareem Hunt is out of the game in more ways than one.

EA Sports told CNN on Thursday it has removed the former Kansas City Chiefs running back from “Madden NFL 19.” EA Sports will replace him with a generic player with similar attributes.

“The updates have fully gone through now so Hunt has been removed from the game and players who were using him for Ultimate Team have their replacement player,” EA Sports spokesperson Brad Hilderbrand said via email, per CNN.

The Chiefs released Hunt last week after TMZ published a video in which he was seen shoving and kicking a woman in February at a Cleveland, Ohio, hotel.

Hunt apologized Sunday in an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, asking for forgiveness and another shot in the NFL.

Judging by the reactions of the Chiefs, EA Sports and large segments of the public, those things probably won’t come Hunt’s way anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medle/USA TODAY Sports Images