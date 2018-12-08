Kentucky Player Hits Game-Tying Half-Court Shot; Gus Johnson Explodes

Does Gus Johnson call anything other than games with wild finishes?

The ever-emotive college basketball broadcaster was on the mic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a doozy between No. 9 Kentucky and unranked Seton Hall. After Seton Hall hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the game to go up by three, Kentucky guard Keldon Johnson responded by draining a half-court shot to send the game to overtime. It was crazy.

And, as you might expect, Johnson went nuts.

Check this out:

Magic at the Garden! The end of regulation for Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Kentucky was CRAZY 😱 pic.twitter.com/gaD6JmRQ94 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2018

What a finish, and what a genuinely polarizing broadcaster in Johnson.

Seton Hall went on to upset Kentucky, emerging with an 84-83 overtime victory. John Calipari must love that.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images