Kiko Alonso’s Ridiculous Late Hit Attempt On Josh Allen Starts Brawl

Week 17 in the NFL is often full of several meaningless matchups between teams out of playoff contention. For most of those teams and players, it’s a week to ride off into the sunset without injury.

Then there is Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, who is out here trying to take off Josh Allen’s head.

Alonso lunged head-first toward the Buffalo Bills quarterback as Allen scrambled for nine yards on a third-and-9 in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup. The linebacker missed his target, but his knee swung up and hit Allen in the head.

Bills players were irate, coming to the defense of their quarterback and causing a mini brawl to break out.

(You can watch the full incident here)

Alonso was flagged for a late hit and was ejected. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and Bills right tackle Jordan Mills were each flagged for unnecessary roughness and were ejected as well. The Bills went on to win 42-17.

The 28-year-old linebacker has found himself in hot water for similar incidents involving late hits on sliding quarterbacks. In 2017, Alonso was fined for a late hit on Joe Flacco that concussed the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. Last month, he was flagged in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a late hit on Andrew Luck.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images