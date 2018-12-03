Kyle Van Noy Fires Shot At Adam Thielen Over Bill Belichick Argument

A lot was said before, during and after Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings.

But when the dust settled after New England’s convincing 24-10, it was Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy who delivered the ultimate mic drop.

As you’ve probably heard, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen got into a heated argument with Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Both parties largely downplayed the altercation after the game, though Thielen still seemed upset over some of New England’s fourth-quarter antics.

And then there was Van Noy, who fired a shot at Thielen when asked about the Belichick dustup.

“How many catches did he have?” the Patriots linebacker asked, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox. “Four for 28? There you go. That speaks for itself.”

"Four for 28? There you go. That speaks for itself." https://t.co/VmATNEsajo — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 3, 2018

Van Noy was a tad incorrect, as Thielen hauled in five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown Sunday night. Still, for a player who entered the game averaging 103.5 receiving yards per game, it was a notably sub-par performance.

The Patriots secondary, however, deserves a ton of credit for limiting Thielen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images