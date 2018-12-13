Kyle Van Noy Shreds Stephen A. Smith For Woeful Chargers-Chiefs Analysis

Stephen A. Smith had a rough morning, and he got properly roasted because of it.

While discussing the “Thursday Night Football” tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on “First Take,” Smith gave some appalling analysis that elicited some pretty hilarious facial reactions from his co-host Max Kellerman and guest Tedy Bruschi.

“I’m also looking at the San Diego Chargers offense, and I’m thinking about Hunter Henry and the way he’s played this year and effective as he’s been,” Smith said. “He’s going up against Derrick Johnson and I’ve gotta keep my eyes on that. Because I’m looking at it from the standpoint that, listen, here’s where I’m at at this point … ”

Of course, Henry has not played all season, and Johnson was released after playing six games with the Oakland Raiders this season.

While Smith (sort of) apologized for the missteps, New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy weighed in on the matter.

Imagine if a player made 4 mistakes in a game like he just did what would he say about that player…. https://t.co/AG9ktmFjC4 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 13, 2018

Given Smith’s penchant for skewering athletes when they make one big mistake, let alone multiple, this is a pretty fair assessment.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images