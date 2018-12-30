Kyler Murray’s Savage Dad Had Coolest Moment Of College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff was cool and all, but the real story is Kevin Murray, father of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kyler’s Sooners predictably lost to Alabama on Saturday, falling 45-34 in the Orange Bowl. The Sooners did show signs of life late in the third quarter, however, as the Heisman Trophy winner launched a 49-yard TD throw to narrow the Crimson Tide’s lead to 31-19.
After the play, ESPN camera’s caught Murray’s dad stoically glaring at the field, firing off a slew of savage, no-look high-fives. It was the ultimate “let’s go” moment from Kevin, who himself played college ball at Texas A&M.
Check this out:
If there ever was a time in the game when Alabama fans watching at home felt intimidated, it was right then.
Alas, the Tide held off a furious Sooners rally to reach yet another National Championship Game. Alabama will square off with Clemson, who dominated Notre Dame on Saturday, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 7.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
