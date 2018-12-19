Kyrie Irving Carved Up Terry Rozier With Some Sick Moves After Practice

What can’t Kyrie Irving do with a basketball?

The five-time All Star has been shredding opponents for years with his crazy handles, and he unleashed them on Boston Celtics teammate Terry Rozier after Tuesday’s practice.

Irving, Rozier, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum took part in a seemingly friendly round robin 1-on-1 tournament. CLNS Media’s Chris Grenham caught some footage of Irving losing Rozier after a slick spin move near the free-throw line.

But Irving didn’t stop after that crazy spin move.

The Athletic’s Jay King captured some more footage of the 1-on-1 game, including a impressive move leading to Irving hitting a mid-range jumper to end the game.

Smart’s reaction speaks volumes after that nifty move by Irving. They have been practicing together for one-plus seasons, and the 26-year-old still can pull out some moves to amaze his teammates. That probably is one of the reasons Shannon Sharpe considers Irving’s handles the best in the league.

Better luck next time, Terry.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images