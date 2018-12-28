Kyrie Irving Gave Homeless Man Cash Bundle Prior To Celtics Vs Rockets Game

Kyrie Irving departed Houston victory-less but left his mark on at least one of the city’s residents.

The Boston Celtics point guard gave a homeless Houston man a wad of cash Thursday hours before his team’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Irving was walking toward the Celtics bus when the man stopped him and asked for help. Irving obliged in a big way, giving the man $240 and prompting a joyous reaction.

TMZ obtained the video of the touching scene and shared it Friday.

Irving scored a team-high 23 points and dished out 11 assists in the Celtics’ 127-113 loss to the Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images