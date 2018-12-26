NBA

LeBron James Injury: Here’s Reported Diagnosis For Banged-Up Lakers Star

by on Wed, Dec 26, 2018 at 2:14PM

The NBA world sat on the edge of its collective seat Wednesday awaiting an update on LeBron James’ groin.

Well, the results are in, and James is — drum roll, please — just fine.

Shocking, we know.

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s MRI reportedly came back clean, although he is expected to miss some time with a groin strain. James injured the groin Tuesday night during the Lakers’ Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s all we know so far:

Hey, if nothing else, these reports prove James is somewhat human.

James himself weighed in after he got the good news.

James is averaging a ho-hum 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists in his first season in Los Angeles. More importantly, the 33-year-old has the Lakers (20-14) sitting in fourth place in fourth place in the Western Conference.

