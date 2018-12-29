LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Limping — And Drinking Wine?

If you’re still a LeBron James fan after all these years, there’s likely nothing that can change your mind about “The King.”

But if you’re a hater of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, then you got some useful fuel Friday night.

James, currently nursing a groin injury, showed up his team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers sporting a noticeable. Oh, and he also walked into Staples Center holding a glass of wine — because LeBron James.

Check this out:

LeBron rolled up to tonight's game with a glass of wine in hand. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/h0lpD3DFp7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 29, 2018

Insert a million eye-roll emojis.

Listen, when you’re the best basketball player on planet Earth, you’ve earned the right to walk into your home arena in any manner you seem fit. But that doesn’t mean fans have to love your unabashed self-absorbedness.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images