Linus Ullmark Denies Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen In Sabres’ Win Over Bruins

Linus Ullmark was stellar in net for the Buffalo Sabres, stopping 35 of the 37 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Sabres netminder kept his team in the lead and provided Buffalo a chance to win. Two of his highlight saves, however, came on prime scoring opportunities for the Bruins. Ullmark denied Danton Heinen with a pad save and stonewalled Ryan Donato with a beautiful glove save to keep Boston from lighting the lamp.

To see the saves, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images