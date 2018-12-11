Liverpool FC

Liverpool Edges Napoli In Champions League Nail-Biter To Reach Round Of 16

Mohamed Salah’s goal sent Liverpool into the UEFA Champions League last 16, as the Reds achieved a 1-0 result required to leapfrog Napoli in Group C.

The forward’s first-half strike ultimately clinched three points from a fraught encounter with the Serie A outfit that remained in the balance until the last kick.

It was a result sufficient to lift Jurgen Klopp’s team above Napoli in the section by virtue of goals scored, with the head-to-head record and goal difference unable to separate them.

The Reds therefore take second place behind Paris Saint-Germain and will be in next Monday’s draw for the first round of the competition’s knockout stages.

