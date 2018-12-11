Liverpool Edges Napoli In Champions League Nail-Biter To Reach Round Of 16

Mohamed Salah’s goal sent Liverpool into the UEFA Champions League last 16, as the Reds achieved a 1-0 result required to leapfrog Napoli in Group C.

The forward’s first-half strike ultimately clinched three points from a fraught encounter with the Serie A outfit that remained in the balance until the last kick.

Who else but MO SALAH?! 🙌🏻 Liverpool strikes first against Napoli Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/ASO9E7oxnB pic.twitter.com/sOObdAHnpn — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2018

It was a result sufficient to lift Jurgen Klopp’s team above Napoli in the section by virtue of goals scored, with the head-to-head record and goal difference unable to separate them.

Group C:

GD PTS

PSG 8 11

Liverpool 2 9

Napoli 2 9

Red Star -12 4 Group of Death. It didn’t disappoint. #UCL — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) December 11, 2018

The Reds therefore take second place behind Paris Saint-Germain and will be in next Monday’s draw for the first round of the competition’s knockout stages.

