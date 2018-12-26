Liverpool Routs Newcastle, Extend Premier League Lead To Six Points

Liverpool stretched its lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.
Dejan Lovren’s thunderous strike in the 11th minute gave the Reds an advantage during a tight opening half with Rafael Benitez’s side.
And Mohamed Salah doubled the score almost immediately after the restart by winning and converting a penalty kick, before Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Fabinho added late gloss.
Jürgen Klopp’s side have therefore has reached the halfway stage of the season without defeat and remain the pace-setters after 19 Premier League games.
