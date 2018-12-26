Liverpool Routs Newcastle, Extend Premier League Lead To Six Points

Liverpool stretched its lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren’s thunderous strike in the 11th minute gave the Reds an advantage during a tight opening half with Rafael Benitez’s side.

GOAL Liverpool! Lovely from Lovren! pic.twitter.com/HzxCeX3OrL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2018

And Mohamed Salah doubled the score almost immediately after the restart by winning and converting a penalty kick, before Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Fabinho added late gloss.

TAA serves it up perfectly for Shaqiri who finishes it off! pic.twitter.com/ukLgPGFxCD — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2018

#LigaPremierTD Fabinho le pone el último clavo al resultado para el @LFC pic.twitter.com/k2cfNnoxVZ — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 26, 2018

Jürgen Klopp’s side have therefore has reached the halfway stage of the season without defeat and remain the pace-setters after 19 Premier League games.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle A rampant display from Liverpool who increase their lead at the top of the #PL#LIVNEW #PL pic.twitter.com/qx26IrRmlh — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2018

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com