Liverpool Slays Wolves, Extends Lead Atop Premier League Standings

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were on target as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 on Friday to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The impressive victory at Molineux was kick-started by Salah’s inventive 18th-minute finish, before the No.11 – an irrepressible presence in the Reds’ attack throughout – turned provider for Van Dijk, who volleyed in his second goal for the club midway through the second half.
The win extends Jürgen Klopp;s side’s unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign to 18 games and takes them further ahead of Manchester City at the summit of the table — at least temporarily, with Pep Guardiola’s team meeting Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP