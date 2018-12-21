Liverpool Slays Wolves, Extends Lead Atop Premier League Standings

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were on target as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 on Friday to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The impressive victory at Molineux was kick-started by Salah’s inventive 18th-minute finish, before the No.11 – an irrepressible presence in the Reds’ attack throughout – turned provider for Van Dijk, who volleyed in his second goal for the club midway through the second half.

THAT MAN MO! Goal Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/8EO03praBw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 21, 2018

Van Dijk makes it 2-0 and Liverpool looks good for the win vs. Wolves (📹:@TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/EYEp4kbhSb — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 21, 2018

The win extends Jürgen Klopp;s side’s unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign to 18 games and takes them further ahead of Manchester City at the summit of the table — at least temporarily, with Pep Guardiola’s team meeting Crystal Palace on Saturday.

.@LFCUSA are top of the table at Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/YA7zhVltsv — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) December 21, 2018

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com